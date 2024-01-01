Seychellois rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert SCR to AED at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = د.إ0.2612 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:30
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 SCR to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27750.2807
Low0.25090.2445
Average0.26690.2665
Change3.13%-1.02%
View full history

1 SCR to AED stats

The performance of SCR to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2775 and a 30 day low of 0.2509. This means the 30 day average was 0.2669. The change for SCR to AED was 3.13.

The performance of SCR to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2807 and a 90 day low of 0.2445. This means the 90 day average was 0.2665. The change for SCR to AED was -1.02.

Track market ratesView SCR to AED chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0651.4731.6190.93221.411
1 GBP1.19911.265106.831.7671.9421.11725.681
1 USD0.9480.79184.4341.3971.5350.88320.298
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SCR0.26120 AED
5 SCR1.30601 AED
10 SCR2.61202 AED
20 SCR5.22404 AED
50 SCR13.06010 AED
100 SCR26.12020 AED
250 SCR65.30050 AED
500 SCR130.60100 AED
1000 SCR261.20200 AED
2000 SCR522.40400 AED
5000 SCR1,306.01000 AED
10000 SCR2,612.02000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Seychellois Rupee
1 AED3.82845 SCR
5 AED19.14225 SCR
10 AED38.28450 SCR
20 AED76.56900 SCR
50 AED191.42250 SCR
100 AED382.84500 SCR
250 AED957.11250 SCR
500 AED1,914.22500 SCR
1000 AED3,828.45000 SCR
2000 AED7,656.90000 SCR
5000 AED19,142.25000 SCR
10000 AED38,284.50000 SCR