Seychellois rupees to Armenian drams today

Convert SCR to AMD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ֏28.22 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:31
SCR to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AMD
1 SCR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High29.337929.6680
Low26.369625.7565
Average28.161828.1091
Change4.11%-0.09%
1 SCR to AMD stats

The performance of SCR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 29.3379 and a 30 day low of 26.3696. This means the 30 day average was 28.1618. The change for SCR to AMD was 4.11.

The performance of SCR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 29.6680 and a 90 day low of 25.7565. This means the 90 day average was 28.1091. The change for SCR to AMD was -0.09.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0491.4731.6190.93121.408
1 GBP1.211.265106.8141.7671.9421.11725.679
1 USD0.9480.79184.4351.3971.5350.88320.299
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 SCR28.22100 AMD
5 SCR141.10500 AMD
10 SCR282.21000 AMD
20 SCR564.42000 AMD
50 SCR1,411.05000 AMD
100 SCR2,822.10000 AMD
250 SCR7,055.25000 AMD
500 SCR14,110.50000 AMD
1000 SCR28,221.00000 AMD
2000 SCR56,442.00000 AMD
5000 SCR141,105.00000 AMD
10000 SCR282,210.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Seychellois Rupee
1 AMD0.03543 SCR
5 AMD0.17717 SCR
10 AMD0.35435 SCR
20 AMD0.70869 SCR
50 AMD1.77173 SCR
100 AMD3.54345 SCR
250 AMD8.85863 SCR
500 AMD17.71725 SCR
1000 AMD35.43450 SCR
2000 AMD70.86900 SCR
5000 AMD177.17250 SCR
10000 AMD354.34500 SCR