1 thousand Armenian drams to Seychellois rupees

Convert AMD to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 amd
34.19 scr

1.00000 AMD = 0.03419 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:5 UTC
AMD to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 AMD → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Seychellois Rupee
1 AMD0.03419 SCR
5 AMD0.17094 SCR
10 AMD0.34187 SCR
20 AMD0.68375 SCR
50 AMD1.70936 SCR
100 AMD3.41873 SCR
250 AMD8.54682 SCR
500 AMD17.09365 SCR
1000 AMD34.18730 SCR
2000 AMD68.37460 SCR
5000 AMD170.93650 SCR
10000 AMD341.87300 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Armenian Dram
1 SCR29.25070 AMD
5 SCR146.25350 AMD
10 SCR292.50700 AMD
20 SCR585.01400 AMD
50 SCR1462.53500 AMD
100 SCR2925.07000 AMD
250 SCR7312.67500 AMD
500 SCR14625.35000 AMD
1000 SCR29250.70000 AMD
2000 SCR58501.40000 AMD
5000 SCR146253.50000 AMD
10000 SCR292507.00000 AMD