Seychellois rupees to Hungarian forints today
Convert SCR to HUF at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SCR to HUF conversion chart
1 SCR = 28.51420 HUF
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SCR to HUF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|28.4044
|28.4044
|Low
|25.5970
|24.4246
|Average
|27.5489
|26.5265
|Change
|6.81%
|8.07%
|View full history
1 SCR to HUF stats
The performance of SCR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.4044 and a 30 day low of 25.5970. This means the 30 day average was 27.5489. The change for SCR to HUF was 6.81.
The performance of SCR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.4044 and a 90 day low of 24.4246. This means the 90 day average was 26.5265. The change for SCR to HUF was 8.07.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Seychellois rupees to Hungarian forints
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Hungarian Forint
|1 SCR
|28.51420 HUF
|5 SCR
|142.57100 HUF
|10 SCR
|285.14200 HUF
|20 SCR
|570.28400 HUF
|50 SCR
|1,425.71000 HUF
|100 SCR
|2,851.42000 HUF
|250 SCR
|7,128.55000 HUF
|500 SCR
|14,257.10000 HUF
|1000 SCR
|28,514.20000 HUF
|2000 SCR
|57,028.40000 HUF
|5000 SCR
|142,571.00000 HUF
|10000 SCR
|285,142.00000 HUF
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Seychellois Rupee
|2000 HUF
|70.14060 SCR
|5000 HUF
|175.35150 SCR
|10000 HUF
|350.70300 SCR
|15000 HUF
|526.05450 SCR
|20000 HUF
|701.40600 SCR
|30000 HUF
|1,052.10900 SCR
|40000 HUF
|1,402.81200 SCR
|50000 HUF
|1,753.51500 SCR
|60000 HUF
|2,104.21800 SCR
|100000 HUF
|3,507.03000 SCR
|150000 HUF
|5,260.54500 SCR
|200000 HUF
|7,014.06000 SCR