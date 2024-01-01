Seychellois rupees to Hungarian forints today

Convert SCR to HUF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = Ft28.51 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 SCR to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.404428.4044
Low25.597024.4246
Average27.548926.5265
Change6.81%8.07%
View full history

1 SCR to HUF stats

The performance of SCR to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.4044 and a 30 day low of 25.5970. This means the 30 day average was 27.5489. The change for SCR to HUF was 6.81.

The performance of SCR to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.4044 and a 90 day low of 24.4246. This means the 90 day average was 26.5265. The change for SCR to HUF was 8.07.

Track market ratesView SCR to HUF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0651.4731.6190.93121.412
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8221.7671.9421.11725.681
1 USD0.9480.79184.4381.3971.5350.88320.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Hungarian Forint
1 SCR28.51420 HUF
5 SCR142.57100 HUF
10 SCR285.14200 HUF
20 SCR570.28400 HUF
50 SCR1,425.71000 HUF
100 SCR2,851.42000 HUF
250 SCR7,128.55000 HUF
500 SCR14,257.10000 HUF
1000 SCR28,514.20000 HUF
2000 SCR57,028.40000 HUF
5000 SCR142,571.00000 HUF
10000 SCR285,142.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Seychellois Rupee
2000 HUF70.14060 SCR
5000 HUF175.35150 SCR
10000 HUF350.70300 SCR
15000 HUF526.05450 SCR
20000 HUF701.40600 SCR
30000 HUF1,052.10900 SCR
40000 HUF1,402.81200 SCR
50000 HUF1,753.51500 SCR
60000 HUF2,104.21800 SCR
100000 HUF3,507.03000 SCR
150000 HUF5,260.54500 SCR
200000 HUF7,014.06000 SCR