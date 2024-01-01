Seychellois rupees to Icelandic krónas today

Convert SCR to ISK at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = kr9.889 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:43
SCR to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ISK
1 SCR to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.448410.4555
Low9.38239.0565
Average10.01439.9487
Change2.62%-0.06%
1 SCR to ISK stats

The performance of SCR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4484 and a 30 day low of 9.3823. This means the 30 day average was 10.0143. The change for SCR to ISK was 2.62.

The performance of SCR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4555 and a 90 day low of 9.0565. This means the 90 day average was 9.9487. The change for SCR to ISK was -0.06.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 SCR9.88867 ISK
5 SCR49.44335 ISK
10 SCR98.88670 ISK
20 SCR197.77340 ISK
50 SCR494.43350 ISK
100 SCR988.86700 ISK
250 SCR2,472.16750 ISK
500 SCR4,944.33500 ISK
1000 SCR9,888.67000 ISK
2000 SCR19,777.34000 ISK
5000 SCR49,443.35000 ISK
10000 SCR98,886.70000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Seychellois Rupee
1 ISK0.10113 SCR
5 ISK0.50563 SCR
10 ISK1.01126 SCR
20 ISK2.02252 SCR
50 ISK5.05630 SCR
100 ISK10.11260 SCR
250 ISK25.28150 SCR
500 ISK50.56300 SCR
1000 ISK101.12600 SCR
2000 ISK202.25200 SCR
5000 ISK505.63000 SCR
10000 ISK1,011.26000 SCR