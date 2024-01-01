5,000 Icelandic krónas to Seychellois rupees

Convert ISK to SCR at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
503.37 scr

kr1.000 ISK = ₨0.1007 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10920.1092
Low0.09670.0956
Average0.10170.1001
Change-1.76%3.31%
View full history

1 ISK to SCR stats

The performance of ISK to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1092 and a 30 day low of 0.0967. This means the 30 day average was 0.1017. The change for ISK to SCR was -1.76.

The performance of ISK to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1092 and a 90 day low of 0.0956. This means the 90 day average was 0.1001. The change for ISK to SCR was 3.31.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Seychellois Rupee
1 ISK0.10067 SCR
5 ISK0.50337 SCR
10 ISK1.00673 SCR
20 ISK2.01346 SCR
50 ISK5.03365 SCR
100 ISK10.06730 SCR
250 ISK25.16825 SCR
500 ISK50.33650 SCR
1000 ISK100.67300 SCR
2000 ISK201.34600 SCR
5000 ISK503.36500 SCR
10000 ISK1,006.73000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 SCR9.93317 ISK
5 SCR49.66585 ISK
10 SCR99.33170 ISK
20 SCR198.66340 ISK
50 SCR496.65850 ISK
100 SCR993.31700 ISK
250 SCR2,483.29250 ISK
500 SCR4,966.58500 ISK
1000 SCR9,933.17000 ISK
2000 SCR19,866.34000 ISK
5000 SCR49,665.85000 ISK
10000 SCR99,331.70000 ISK