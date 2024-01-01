1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Icelandic krónas

Convert SCR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
10,186.40 isk

1.00000 SCR = 10.18640 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:20
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856051.08189.60141.461781.64950.9527918.4627
1 GBP1.1681611.26275104.6661.707551.926831.1130121.5669
1 USD0.925050.791922182.88751.352251.52590.881417.0793
1 INR0.01116050.009554180.012064610.01631430.01840930.01063370.206054

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 SCR10.18640 ISK
5 SCR50.93200 ISK
10 SCR101.86400 ISK
20 SCR203.72800 ISK
50 SCR509.32000 ISK
100 SCR1018.64000 ISK
250 SCR2546.60000 ISK
500 SCR5093.20000 ISK
1000 SCR10186.40000 ISK
2000 SCR20372.80000 ISK
5000 SCR50932.00000 ISK
10000 SCR101864.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Seychellois Rupee
1 ISK0.09817 SCR
5 ISK0.49085 SCR
10 ISK0.98170 SCR
20 ISK1.96341 SCR
50 ISK4.90852 SCR
100 ISK9.81704 SCR
250 ISK24.54260 SCR
500 ISK49.08520 SCR
1000 ISK98.17040 SCR
2000 ISK196.34080 SCR
5000 ISK490.85200 SCR
10000 ISK981.70400 SCR