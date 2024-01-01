Seychellois rupees to Nigerian nairas today

Convert SCR to NGN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₦123.9 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:50
SCR to NGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NGN
1 SCR to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High129.2400129.2400
Low117.3160110.3230
Average124.2592120.9469
Change3.86%7.37%
1 SCR to NGN stats

The performance of SCR to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 129.2400 and a 30 day low of 117.3160. This means the 30 day average was 124.2592. The change for SCR to NGN was 3.86.

The performance of SCR to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 129.2400 and a 90 day low of 110.3230. This means the 90 day average was 120.9469. The change for SCR to NGN was 7.37.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 SCR123.93600 NGN
5 SCR619.68000 NGN
10 SCR1,239.36000 NGN
20 SCR2,478.72000 NGN
50 SCR6,196.80000 NGN
100 SCR12,393.60000 NGN
250 SCR30,984.00000 NGN
500 SCR61,968.00000 NGN
1000 SCR123,936.00000 NGN
2000 SCR247,872.00000 NGN
5000 SCR619,680.00000 NGN
10000 SCR1,239,360.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Seychellois Rupee
1 NGN0.00807 SCR
5 NGN0.04034 SCR
10 NGN0.08069 SCR
20 NGN0.16137 SCR
50 NGN0.40343 SCR
100 NGN0.80687 SCR
250 NGN2.01717 SCR
500 NGN4.03435 SCR
1000 NGN8.06869 SCR
2000 NGN16.13738 SCR
5000 NGN40.34345 SCR
10000 NGN80.68690 SCR