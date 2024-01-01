1 thousand Nigerian nairas to Seychellois rupees

Convert NGN to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ngn
8.72 scr

₦1.000 NGN = ₨0.008720 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NGN to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NGN to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00960.0104
Low0.00810.0081
Average0.00880.0091
Change-5.35%-11.14%
1 NGN to SCR stats

The performance of NGN to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0096 and a 30 day low of 0.0081. This means the 30 day average was 0.0088. The change for NGN to SCR was -5.35.

The performance of NGN to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0104 and a 90 day low of 0.0081. This means the 90 day average was 0.0091. The change for NGN to SCR was -11.14.

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Seychellois Rupee
1 NGN0.00872 SCR
5 NGN0.04360 SCR
10 NGN0.08720 SCR
20 NGN0.17441 SCR
50 NGN0.43602 SCR
100 NGN0.87203 SCR
250 NGN2.18008 SCR
500 NGN4.36017 SCR
1000 NGN8.72033 SCR
2000 NGN17.44066 SCR
5000 NGN43.60165 SCR
10000 NGN87.20330 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Nigerian Naira
1 SCR114.67500 NGN
5 SCR573.37500 NGN
10 SCR1,146.75000 NGN
20 SCR2,293.50000 NGN
50 SCR5,733.75000 NGN
100 SCR11,467.50000 NGN
250 SCR28,668.75000 NGN
500 SCR57,337.50000 NGN
1000 SCR114,675.00000 NGN
2000 SCR229,350.00000 NGN
5000 SCR573,375.00000 NGN
10000 SCR1,146,750.00000 NGN