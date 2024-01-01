Seychellois rupees to Kuwaiti dinars today

Convert SCR to KWD at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ك0.02244 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
SCR to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 SCR to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02320.0233
Low0.02100.0204
Average0.02230.0222
Change4.41%0.59%
1 SCR to KWD stats

The performance of SCR to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0232 and a 30 day low of 0.0210. This means the 30 day average was 0.0223. The change for SCR to KWD was 4.41.

The performance of SCR to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0233 and a 90 day low of 0.0204. This means the 90 day average was 0.0222. The change for SCR to KWD was 0.59.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SCR0.02244 KWD
5 SCR0.11222 KWD
10 SCR0.22444 KWD
20 SCR0.44887 KWD
50 SCR1.12218 KWD
100 SCR2.24435 KWD
250 SCR5.61088 KWD
500 SCR11.22175 KWD
1000 SCR22.44350 KWD
2000 SCR44.88700 KWD
5000 SCR112.21750 KWD
10000 SCR224.43500 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Seychellois Rupee
1 KWD44.55640 SCR
5 KWD222.78200 SCR
10 KWD445.56400 SCR
20 KWD891.12800 SCR
50 KWD2,227.82000 SCR
100 KWD4,455.64000 SCR
250 KWD11,139.10000 SCR
500 KWD22,278.20000 SCR
1000 KWD44,556.40000 SCR
2000 KWD89,112.80000 SCR
5000 KWD222,782.00000 SCR
10000 KWD445,564.00000 SCR