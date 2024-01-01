Seychellois rupees to Thai bahts today

Convert SCR to THB at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ฿2.537 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:55
SCR to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

THB
1 SCR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.57432.5960
Low2.29922.2156
Average2.48422.4404
Change7.88%2.24%
1 SCR to THB stats

The performance of SCR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.5743 and a 30 day low of 2.2992. This means the 30 day average was 2.4842. The change for SCR to THB was 7.88.

The performance of SCR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.5960 and a 90 day low of 2.2156. This means the 90 day average was 2.4404. The change for SCR to THB was 2.24.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Thai Baht
1 SCR2.53712 THB
5 SCR12.68560 THB
10 SCR25.37120 THB
20 SCR50.74240 THB
50 SCR126.85600 THB
100 SCR253.71200 THB
250 SCR634.28000 THB
500 SCR1,268.56000 THB
1000 SCR2,537.12000 THB
2000 SCR5,074.24000 THB
5000 SCR12,685.60000 THB
10000 SCR25,371.20000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Seychellois Rupee
1 THB0.39415 SCR
5 THB1.97074 SCR
10 THB3.94148 SCR
20 THB7.88296 SCR
50 THB19.70740 SCR
100 THB39.41480 SCR
250 THB98.53700 SCR
500 THB197.07400 SCR
1000 THB394.14800 SCR
2000 THB788.29600 SCR
5000 THB1,970.74000 SCR
10000 THB3,941.48000 SCR