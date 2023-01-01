250 Thai bahts to Seychellois rupees

Convert THB to SCR at the real exchange rate

250 thb
98.57 scr

1.00000 THB = 0.39427 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:47 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

THB to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864351.05187.49181.445021.660480.962518.8884
1GBP1.1569411.2159101.2191.671741.9211.1135521.8519
1USD0.951550.822436183.24621.37491.57990.915817.9718
1INR0.01142960.009879560.012012610.01651610.01897870.01100110.215887

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Seychellois Rupee
1 THB0.39427 SCR
5 THB1.97134 SCR
10 THB3.94269 SCR
20 THB7.88538 SCR
50 THB19.71345 SCR
100 THB39.42690 SCR
250 THB98.56725 SCR
500 THB197.13450 SCR
1000 THB394.26900 SCR
2000 THB788.53800 SCR
5000 THB1971.34500 SCR
10000 THB3942.69000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Thai Baht
1 SCR2.53634 THB
5 SCR12.68170 THB
10 SCR25.36340 THB
20 SCR50.72680 THB
50 SCR126.81700 THB
100 SCR253.63400 THB
250 SCR634.08500 THB
500 SCR1268.17000 THB
1000 SCR2536.34000 THB
2000 SCR5072.68000 THB
5000 SCR12681.70000 THB
10000 SCR25363.40000 THB