Seychellois rupees to Romanian leus today

Convert SCR to RON at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = L0.3379 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:53
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 SCR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34860.3486
Low0.31410.3031
Average0.33690.3298
Change4.26%3.68%
View full history

1 SCR to RON stats

The performance of SCR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3486 and a 30 day low of 0.3141. This means the 30 day average was 0.3369. The change for SCR to RON was 4.26.

The performance of SCR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3486 and a 90 day low of 0.3031. This means the 90 day average was 0.3298. The change for SCR to RON was 3.68.

Track market ratesView SCR to RON chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.071.4731.6190.93221.407
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8361.7671.9421.11725.677
1 USD0.9480.79184.4391.3971.5350.88320.294
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 SCR0.33785 RON
5 SCR1.68926 RON
10 SCR3.37851 RON
20 SCR6.75702 RON
50 SCR16.89255 RON
100 SCR33.78510 RON
250 SCR84.46275 RON
500 SCR168.92550 RON
1000 SCR337.85100 RON
2000 SCR675.70200 RON
5000 SCR1,689.25500 RON
10000 SCR3,378.51000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Seychellois Rupee
1 RON2.95988 SCR
5 RON14.79940 SCR
10 RON29.59880 SCR
20 RON59.19760 SCR
50 RON147.99400 SCR
100 RON295.98800 SCR
250 RON739.97000 SCR
500 RON1,479.94000 SCR
1000 RON2,959.88000 SCR
2000 RON5,919.76000 SCR
5000 RON14,799.40000 SCR
10000 RON29,598.80000 SCR