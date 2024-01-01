Seychellois rupees to Romanian leus today

Convert SCR to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
330.81 ron

₨1.000 SCR = L0.3308 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:29
SCR to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

RON
1 SCR to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.34240.3437
Low0.30430.3043
Average0.32440.3285
Change8.72%-0.76%
1 SCR to RON stats

The performance of SCR to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3424 and a 30 day low of 0.3043. This means the 30 day average was 0.3244. The change for SCR to RON was 8.72.

The performance of SCR to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3437 and a 90 day low of 0.3043. This means the 90 day average was 0.3285. The change for SCR to RON was -0.76.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 SCR0.33081 RON
5 SCR1.65404 RON
10 SCR3.30808 RON
20 SCR6.61616 RON
50 SCR16.54040 RON
100 SCR33.08080 RON
250 SCR82.70200 RON
500 SCR165.40400 RON
1000 SCR330.80800 RON
2000 SCR661.61600 RON
5000 SCR1,654.04000 RON
10000 SCR3,308.08000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Seychellois Rupee
1 RON3.02290 SCR
5 RON15.11450 SCR
10 RON30.22900 SCR
20 RON60.45800 SCR
50 RON151.14500 SCR
100 RON302.29000 SCR
250 RON755.72500 SCR
500 RON1,511.45000 SCR
1000 RON3,022.90000 SCR
2000 RON6,045.80000 SCR
5000 RON15,114.50000 SCR
10000 RON30,229.00000 SCR