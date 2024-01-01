Seychellois rupees to Swiss francs today

Convert SCR to CHF at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = SFr.0.06445 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:36
SCR to CHF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

CHF
1 SCR to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06550.0655
Low0.05920.0573
Average0.06350.0623
Change5.85%3.73%
1 SCR to CHF stats

The performance of SCR to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0655 and a 30 day low of 0.0592. This means the 30 day average was 0.0635. The change for SCR to CHF was 5.85.

The performance of SCR to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0655 and a 90 day low of 0.0573. This means the 90 day average was 0.0623. The change for SCR to CHF was 3.73.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 SCR0.06445 CHF
5 SCR0.32224 CHF
10 SCR0.64447 CHF
20 SCR1.28895 CHF
50 SCR3.22237 CHF
100 SCR6.44473 CHF
250 SCR16.11183 CHF
500 SCR32.22365 CHF
1000 SCR64.44730 CHF
2000 SCR128.89460 CHF
5000 SCR322.23650 CHF
10000 SCR644.47300 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Seychellois Rupee
1 CHF15.51660 SCR
5 CHF77.58300 SCR
10 CHF155.16600 SCR
20 CHF310.33200 SCR
50 CHF775.83000 SCR
100 CHF1,551.66000 SCR
250 CHF3,879.15000 SCR
500 CHF7,758.30000 SCR
1000 CHF15,516.60000 SCR
2000 CHF31,033.20000 SCR
5000 CHF77,583.00000 SCR
10000 CHF155,166.00000 SCR