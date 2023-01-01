100 Swiss francs to Seychellois rupees

Convert CHF to SCR at the real exchange rate

100 chf
1457.93 scr

1.00000 CHF = 14.57930 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

CHF to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 CHF → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.056987.75971.434531.646010.967918.3933
1GBP1.1535411.21915101.2321.654751.898691.1165121.217
1USD0.946150.820244183.0351.35731.557390.915717.4031
1INR0.01139480.009878290.012043110.01634610.01875580.01102790.209588

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Seychellois Rupee
1 CHF14.57930 SCR
5 CHF72.89650 SCR
10 CHF145.79300 SCR
20 CHF291.58600 SCR
50 CHF728.96500 SCR
100 CHF1457.93000 SCR
250 CHF3644.82500 SCR
500 CHF7289.65000 SCR
1000 CHF14579.30000 SCR
2000 CHF29158.60000 SCR
5000 CHF72896.50000 SCR
10000 CHF145793.00000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Swiss Franc
1 SCR0.06859 CHF
5 SCR0.34295 CHF
10 SCR0.68590 CHF
20 SCR1.37180 CHF
50 SCR3.42951 CHF
100 SCR6.85902 CHF
250 SCR17.14755 CHF
500 SCR34.29510 CHF
1000 SCR68.59020 CHF
2000 SCR137.18040 CHF
5000 SCR342.95100 CHF
10000 SCR685.90200 CHF