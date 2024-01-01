Seychellois rupees to Saudi riyals today

Convert SCR to SAR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = SR0.2689 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:53
SCR to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

SAR
1 SCR to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28380.2868
Low0.25660.2499
Average0.27300.2724
Change3.08%-0.98%
1 SCR to SAR stats

The performance of SCR to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2838 and a 30 day low of 0.2566. This means the 30 day average was 0.2730. The change for SCR to SAR was 3.08.

The performance of SCR to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2868 and a 90 day low of 0.2499. This means the 90 day average was 0.2724. The change for SCR to SAR was -0.98.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 SCR0.26886 SAR
5 SCR1.34431 SAR
10 SCR2.68861 SAR
20 SCR5.37722 SAR
50 SCR13.44305 SAR
100 SCR26.88610 SAR
250 SCR67.21525 SAR
500 SCR134.43050 SAR
1000 SCR268.86100 SAR
2000 SCR537.72200 SAR
5000 SCR1,344.30500 SAR
10000 SCR2,688.61000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Seychellois Rupee
1 SAR3.71939 SCR
5 SAR18.59695 SCR
10 SAR37.19390 SCR
20 SAR74.38780 SCR
50 SAR185.96950 SCR
100 SAR371.93900 SCR
250 SAR929.84750 SCR
500 SAR1,859.69500 SCR
1000 SAR3,719.39000 SCR
2000 SAR7,438.78000 SCR
5000 SAR18,596.95000 SCR
10000 SAR37,193.90000 SCR