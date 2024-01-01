10 Saudi riyals to Seychellois rupees

Convert SAR to SCR at the real exchange rate

10 sar
35.54 scr

1.00000 SAR = 3.55376 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:25
Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.8966279.051.352450.923856.01141.522420.789796
1 INR0.012063213.366240.01631490.01114390.6756780.01836530.00952748
1 PKR0.003583590.29706710.004846620.003310470.2007220.005455720.0028303
1 CAD0.73939961.2937206.32910.68304741.41481.125670.583974

How to convert Saudi riyals to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Seychellois Rupee
1 SAR3.55376 SCR
5 SAR17.76880 SCR
10 SAR35.53760 SCR
20 SAR71.07520 SCR
50 SAR177.68800 SCR
100 SAR355.37600 SCR
250 SAR888.44000 SCR
500 SAR1776.88000 SCR
1000 SAR3553.76000 SCR
2000 SAR7107.52000 SCR
5000 SAR17768.80000 SCR
10000 SAR35537.60000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 SCR0.28139 SAR
5 SCR1.40696 SAR
10 SCR2.81392 SAR
20 SCR5.62784 SAR
50 SCR14.06960 SAR
100 SCR28.13920 SAR
250 SCR70.34800 SAR
500 SCR140.69600 SAR
1000 SCR281.39200 SAR
2000 SCR562.78400 SAR
5000 SCR1406.96000 SAR
10000 SCR2813.92000 SAR