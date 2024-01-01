Seychellois rupees to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert SCR to MYR at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = RM0.3155 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MYR
1 SCR to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32990.3319
Low0.29900.2827
Average0.31970.3132
Change5.72%0.41%
View full history

1 SCR to MYR stats

The performance of SCR to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3299 and a 30 day low of 0.2990. This means the 30 day average was 0.3197. The change for SCR to MYR was 5.72.

The performance of SCR to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3319 and a 90 day low of 0.2827. This means the 90 day average was 0.3132. The change for SCR to MYR was 0.41.

Track market ratesView SCR to MYR chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8341.05589.0691.4731.6190.93221.406
1 GBP1.19911.265106.8311.7671.9421.11725.675
1 USD0.9480.79184.4411.3971.5350.88320.294
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.24

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SCR0.31550 MYR
5 SCR1.57751 MYR
10 SCR3.15502 MYR
20 SCR6.31004 MYR
50 SCR15.77510 MYR
100 SCR31.55020 MYR
250 SCR78.87550 MYR
500 SCR157.75100 MYR
1000 SCR315.50200 MYR
2000 SCR631.00400 MYR
5000 SCR1,577.51000 MYR
10000 SCR3,155.02000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Seychellois Rupee
1 MYR3.16956 SCR
5 MYR15.84780 SCR
10 MYR31.69560 SCR
20 MYR63.39120 SCR
50 MYR158.47800 SCR
100 MYR316.95600 SCR
250 MYR792.39000 SCR
500 MYR1,584.78000 SCR
1000 MYR3,169.56000 SCR
2000 MYR6,339.12000 SCR
5000 MYR15,847.80000 SCR
10000 MYR31,695.60000 SCR