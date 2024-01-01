Seychellois rupees to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert SCR to VND at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₫1,847 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:59
SCR to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

VND
1 SCR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,920.04001,920.0400
Low1,728.65001,652.7600
Average1,842.55171,811.1783
Change3.37%0.91%
1 SCR to VND stats

The performance of SCR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,920.0400 and a 30 day low of 1,728.6500. This means the 30 day average was 1,842.5517. The change for SCR to VND was 3.37.

The performance of SCR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,920.0400 and a 90 day low of 1,652.7600. This means the 90 day average was 1,811.1783. The change for SCR to VND was 0.91.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 SCR1,847.05000 VND
5 SCR9,235.25000 VND
10 SCR18,470.50000 VND
20 SCR36,941.00000 VND
50 SCR92,352.50000 VND
100 SCR184,705.00000 VND
250 SCR461,762.50000 VND
500 SCR923,525.00000 VND
1000 SCR1,847,050.00000 VND
2000 SCR3,694,100.00000 VND
5000 SCR9,235,250.00000 VND
10000 SCR18,470,500.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
1000 VND0.54141 SCR
2000 VND1.08281 SCR
5000 VND2.70703 SCR
10000 VND5.41405 SCR
20000 VND10.82810 SCR
50000 VND27.07025 SCR
100000 VND54.14050 SCR
200000 VND108.28100 SCR
500000 VND270.70250 SCR
1000000 VND541.40500 SCR
2000000 VND1,082.81000 SCR
5000000 VND2,707.02500 SCR