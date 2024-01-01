Seychellois rupees to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert SCR to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
1,813,000 vnd

₨1.000 SCR = ₫1,813 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:35
SCR to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

VND
1 SCR to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,897.20001,897.2000
Low1,682.35001,682.3500
Average1,798.85201,815.2101
Change7.77%-2.08%
1 SCR to VND stats

The performance of SCR to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,897.2000 and a 30 day low of 1,682.3500. This means the 30 day average was 1,798.8520. The change for SCR to VND was 7.77.

The performance of SCR to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,897.2000 and a 90 day low of 1,682.3500. This means the 90 day average was 1,815.2101. The change for SCR to VND was -2.08.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10592.7391.4961.6450.93921.869
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0831.7761.9531.11525.959
1 USD0.9050.763183.9531.3551.4890.8519.797
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 SCR1,813.00000 VND
5 SCR9,065.00000 VND
10 SCR18,130.00000 VND
20 SCR36,260.00000 VND
50 SCR90,650.00000 VND
100 SCR181,300.00000 VND
250 SCR453,250.00000 VND
500 SCR906,500.00000 VND
1000 SCR1,813,000.00000 VND
2000 SCR3,626,000.00000 VND
5000 SCR9,065,000.00000 VND
10000 SCR18,130,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
1000 VND0.55157 SCR
2000 VND1.10314 SCR
5000 VND2.75786 SCR
10000 VND5.51571 SCR
20000 VND11.03142 SCR
50000 VND27.57855 SCR
100000 VND55.15710 SCR
200000 VND110.31420 SCR
500000 VND275.78550 SCR
1000000 VND551.57100 SCR
2000000 VND1,103.14200 SCR
5000000 VND2,757.85500 SCR