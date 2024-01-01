Seychellois rupees to Mexican pesos today

Convert SCR to MXN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = Mex$1.433 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:49
SCR to MXN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MXN
1 SCR to MXNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.50921.5122
Low1.37021.2873
Average1.46401.4333
Change2.13%2.35%
1 SCR to MXN stats

The performance of SCR to MXN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5092 and a 30 day low of 1.3702. This means the 30 day average was 1.4640. The change for SCR to MXN was 2.13.

The performance of SCR to MXN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5122 and a 90 day low of 1.2873. This means the 90 day average was 1.4333. The change for SCR to MXN was 2.35.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 SCR1.43327 MXN
5 SCR7.16635 MXN
10 SCR14.33270 MXN
20 SCR28.66540 MXN
50 SCR71.66350 MXN
100 SCR143.32700 MXN
250 SCR358.31750 MXN
500 SCR716.63500 MXN
1000 SCR1,433.27000 MXN
2000 SCR2,866.54000 MXN
5000 SCR7,166.35000 MXN
10000 SCR14,332.70000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 MXN0.69770 SCR
5 MXN3.48852 SCR
10 MXN6.97704 SCR
20 MXN13.95408 SCR
50 MXN34.88520 SCR
100 MXN69.77040 SCR
250 MXN174.42600 SCR
500 MXN348.85200 SCR
1000 MXN697.70400 SCR
2000 MXN1,395.40800 SCR
5000 MXN3,488.52000 SCR
10000 MXN6,977.04000 SCR