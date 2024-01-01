1 Seychellois rupee to Mexican pesos

Convert SCR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1 scr
1.27 mxn

1.00000 SCR = 1.26505 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856151.0808589.57211.461471.650030.9527818.4501
1 GBP1.1680211.26245104.6221.707021.927261.1128721.55
1 USD0.92520.792111182.87191.352151.52660.881517.07
1 INR0.01116420.009558250.012066810.01631610.01842120.01063690.205981

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 SCR1.26505 MXN
5 SCR6.32525 MXN
10 SCR12.65050 MXN
20 SCR25.30100 MXN
50 SCR63.25250 MXN
100 SCR126.50500 MXN
250 SCR316.26250 MXN
500 SCR632.52500 MXN
1000 SCR1265.05000 MXN
2000 SCR2530.10000 MXN
5000 SCR6325.25000 MXN
10000 SCR12650.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 MXN0.79048 SCR
5 MXN3.95240 SCR
10 MXN7.90480 SCR
20 MXN15.80960 SCR
50 MXN39.52400 SCR
100 MXN79.04800 SCR
250 MXN197.62000 SCR
500 MXN395.24000 SCR
1000 MXN790.48000 SCR
2000 MXN1580.96000 SCR
5000 MXN3952.40000 SCR
10000 MXN7904.80000 SCR