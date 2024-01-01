1 thousand Seychellois rupees to Mexican pesos

Convert SCR to MXN at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
1,271.95 mxn

1.00000 SCR = 1.27195 MXN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:39
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561451.0807589.56511.461441.649870.95278518.4515
1 GBP1.1680311.26235104.6151.707011.92711.1128821.552
1 USD0.92530.792173182.87311.352251.52660.8815517.0729
1 INR0.01116510.009558870.012066610.01631710.01842090.01063730.206013

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Mexican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MXN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to MXN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 SCR1.27195 MXN
5 SCR6.35975 MXN
10 SCR12.71950 MXN
20 SCR25.43900 MXN
50 SCR63.59750 MXN
100 SCR127.19500 MXN
250 SCR317.98750 MXN
500 SCR635.97500 MXN
1000 SCR1271.95000 MXN
2000 SCR2543.90000 MXN
5000 SCR6359.75000 MXN
10000 SCR12719.50000 MXN
Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 MXN0.78619 SCR
5 MXN3.93097 SCR
10 MXN7.86193 SCR
20 MXN15.72386 SCR
50 MXN39.30965 SCR
100 MXN78.61930 SCR
250 MXN196.54825 SCR
500 MXN393.09650 SCR
1000 MXN786.19300 SCR
2000 MXN1572.38600 SCR
5000 MXN3930.96500 SCR
10000 MXN7861.93000 SCR