1 Mexican peso to Seychellois rupees

Convert MXN to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 mxn
0.77 scr

1.00000 MXN = 0.76714 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:18 UTC
MXN to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MXN → 0 SCR
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.05888.0241.435391.647460.9651518.412
1GBP1.1539311.2208101.5691.656261.900971.1137221.2451
1USD0.94520.819135183.19851.35671.557150.9122517.4026
1INR0.01136050.009845550.012019410.01630680.01871610.01096470.20917

Conversion rates Mexican Peso / Seychellois Rupee
1 MXN0.76714 SCR
5 MXN3.83572 SCR
10 MXN7.67144 SCR
20 MXN15.34288 SCR
50 MXN38.35720 SCR
100 MXN76.71440 SCR
250 MXN191.78600 SCR
500 MXN383.57200 SCR
1000 MXN767.14400 SCR
2000 MXN1534.28800 SCR
5000 MXN3835.72000 SCR
10000 MXN7671.44000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Mexican Peso
1 SCR1.30354 MXN
5 SCR6.51770 MXN
10 SCR13.03540 MXN
20 SCR26.07080 MXN
50 SCR65.17700 MXN
100 SCR130.35400 MXN
250 SCR325.88500 MXN
500 SCR651.77000 MXN
1000 SCR1303.54000 MXN
2000 SCR2607.08000 MXN
5000 SCR6517.70000 MXN
10000 SCR13035.40000 MXN