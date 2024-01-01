Seychellois rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SCR to PEN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = S/.0.2769 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:51
SCR to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 SCR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28460.2860
Low0.25760.2491
Average0.27470.2731
Change5.37%1.27%
View full history

1 SCR to PEN stats

The performance of SCR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2846 and a 30 day low of 0.2576. This means the 30 day average was 0.2747. The change for SCR to PEN was 5.37.

The performance of SCR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2860 and a 90 day low of 0.2491. This means the 90 day average was 0.2731. The change for SCR to PEN was 1.27.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SCR0.27686 PEN
5 SCR1.38430 PEN
10 SCR2.76859 PEN
20 SCR5.53718 PEN
50 SCR13.84295 PEN
100 SCR27.68590 PEN
250 SCR69.21475 PEN
500 SCR138.42950 PEN
1000 SCR276.85900 PEN
2000 SCR553.71800 PEN
5000 SCR1,384.29500 PEN
10000 SCR2,768.59000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Seychellois Rupee
1 PEN3.61194 SCR
5 PEN18.05970 SCR
10 PEN36.11940 SCR
20 PEN72.23880 SCR
50 PEN180.59700 SCR
100 PEN361.19400 SCR
250 PEN902.98500 SCR
500 PEN1,805.97000 SCR
1000 PEN3,611.94000 SCR
2000 PEN7,223.88000 SCR
5000 PEN18,059.70000 SCR
10000 PEN36,119.40000 SCR