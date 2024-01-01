Seychellois rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert SCR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
278.09 pen

₨1.000 SCR = S/.0.2781 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:28
SCR to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PEN
1 SCR to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.28600.2860
Low0.24970.2495
Average0.26930.2704
Change11.39%1.84%
1 SCR to PEN stats

The performance of SCR to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2860 and a 30 day low of 0.2497. This means the 30 day average was 0.2693. The change for SCR to PEN was 11.39.

The performance of SCR to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2860 and a 90 day low of 0.2495. This means the 90 day average was 0.2704. The change for SCR to PEN was 1.84.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7211.4961.6450.93921.87
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0741.7761.9531.11525.963
1 USD0.9050.763183.9521.3551.490.8519.801
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SCR0.27809 PEN
5 SCR1.39046 PEN
10 SCR2.78093 PEN
20 SCR5.56186 PEN
50 SCR13.90465 PEN
100 SCR27.80930 PEN
250 SCR69.52325 PEN
500 SCR139.04650 PEN
1000 SCR278.09300 PEN
2000 SCR556.18600 PEN
5000 SCR1,390.46500 PEN
10000 SCR2,780.93000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Seychellois Rupee
1 PEN3.59592 SCR
5 PEN17.97960 SCR
10 PEN35.95920 SCR
20 PEN71.91840 SCR
50 PEN179.79600 SCR
100 PEN359.59200 SCR
250 PEN898.98000 SCR
500 PEN1,797.96000 SCR
1000 PEN3,595.92000 SCR
2000 PEN7,191.84000 SCR
5000 PEN17,979.60000 SCR
10000 PEN35,959.20000 SCR