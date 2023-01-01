1 Seychellois rupee to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SCR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 scr
0.26 pen

1.00000 SCR = 0.25659 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SCR0.25659 PEN
5 SCR1.28294 PEN
10 SCR2.56588 PEN
20 SCR5.13176 PEN
50 SCR12.82940 PEN
100 SCR25.65880 PEN
250 SCR64.14700 PEN
500 SCR128.29400 PEN
1000 SCR256.58800 PEN
2000 SCR513.17600 PEN
5000 SCR1282.94000 PEN
10000 SCR2565.88000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Seychellois Rupee
1 PEN3.89730 SCR
5 PEN19.48650 SCR
10 PEN38.97300 SCR
20 PEN77.94600 SCR
50 PEN194.86500 SCR
100 PEN389.73000 SCR
250 PEN974.32500 SCR
500 PEN1948.65000 SCR
1000 PEN3897.30000 SCR
2000 PEN7794.60000 SCR
5000 PEN19486.50000 SCR
10000 PEN38973.00000 SCR