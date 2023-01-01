1 Seychellois rupee to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert SCR to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 scr
0,26 pen

1.00000 SCR = 0.26070 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8673381.1042191.8641.462781.621170.92886418.7408
1 GBP1.1529511.2731105.9151.686511.869131.0709421.6072
1 USD0.9056240.785482183.19431.324731.468180.84120216.9721
1 INR0.01088570.009441560.012020110.01592330.01764750.01011130.204006

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 SCR0.26070 PEN
5 SCR1.30351 PEN
10 SCR2.60703 PEN
20 SCR5.21406 PEN
50 SCR13.03515 PEN
100 SCR26.07030 PEN
250 SCR65.17575 PEN
500 SCR130.35150 PEN
1000 SCR260.70300 PEN
2000 SCR521.40600 PEN
5000 SCR1303.51500 PEN
10000 SCR2607.03000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Seychellois Rupee
1 PEN3.83578 SCR
5 PEN19.17890 SCR
10 PEN38.35780 SCR
20 PEN76.71560 SCR
50 PEN191.78900 SCR
100 PEN383.57800 SCR
250 PEN958.94500 SCR
500 PEN1917.89000 SCR
1000 PEN3835.78000 SCR
2000 PEN7671.56000 SCR
5000 PEN19178.90000 SCR
10000 PEN38357.80000 SCR