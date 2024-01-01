Seychellois rupees to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert SCR to KZT at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₸36.27 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:46
SCR to KZT conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

KZT
1 SCR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.721236.8310
Low33.497632.2396
Average35.714535.2043
Change6.27%2.26%
1 SCR to KZT stats

The performance of SCR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.7212 and a 30 day low of 33.4976. This means the 30 day average was 35.7145. The change for SCR to KZT was 6.27.

The performance of SCR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.8310 and a 90 day low of 32.2396. This means the 90 day average was 35.2043. The change for SCR to KZT was 2.26.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SCR36.27230 KZT
5 SCR181.36150 KZT
10 SCR362.72300 KZT
20 SCR725.44600 KZT
50 SCR1,813.61500 KZT
100 SCR3,627.23000 KZT
250 SCR9,068.07500 KZT
500 SCR18,136.15000 KZT
1000 SCR36,272.30000 KZT
2000 SCR72,544.60000 KZT
5000 SCR181,361.50000 KZT
10000 SCR362,723.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Seychellois Rupee
1 KZT0.02757 SCR
5 KZT0.13785 SCR
10 KZT0.27569 SCR
20 KZT0.55138 SCR
50 KZT1.37846 SCR
100 KZT2.75692 SCR
250 KZT6.89230 SCR
500 KZT13.78460 SCR
1000 KZT27.56920 SCR
2000 KZT55.13840 SCR
5000 KZT137.84600 SCR
10000 KZT275.69200 SCR