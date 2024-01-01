Seychellois rupees to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert SCR to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 scr
35,257.10 kzt

₨1.000 SCR = ₸35.26 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SCR to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KZT
1 SCR to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High36.730036.7300
Low31.697231.1976
Average34.518833.9026
Change11.23%8.11%
View full history

1 SCR to KZT stats

The performance of SCR to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 36.7300 and a 30 day low of 31.6972. This means the 30 day average was 34.5188. The change for SCR to KZT was 11.23.

The performance of SCR to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 36.7300 and a 90 day low of 31.1976. This means the 90 day average was 33.9026. The change for SCR to KZT was 8.11.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8421.10492.7061.4961.6450.93921.868
1 GBP1.18711.311110.0611.7761.9531.11525.962
1 USD0.9060.763183.9461.3551.490.8519.802
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.236

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupee

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SCR35.25710 KZT
5 SCR176.28550 KZT
10 SCR352.57100 KZT
20 SCR705.14200 KZT
50 SCR1,762.85500 KZT
100 SCR3,525.71000 KZT
250 SCR8,814.27500 KZT
500 SCR17,628.55000 KZT
1000 SCR35,257.10000 KZT
2000 SCR70,514.20000 KZT
5000 SCR176,285.50000 KZT
10000 SCR352,571.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Seychellois Rupee
1 KZT0.02836 SCR
5 KZT0.14182 SCR
10 KZT0.28363 SCR
20 KZT0.56726 SCR
50 KZT1.41815 SCR
100 KZT2.83631 SCR
250 KZT7.09078 SCR
500 KZT14.18155 SCR
1000 KZT28.36310 SCR
2000 KZT56.72620 SCR
5000 KZT141.81550 SCR
10000 KZT283.63100 SCR