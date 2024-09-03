Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 35.257 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -1.055% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 36.786 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 33.426 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.152% decrease in value.