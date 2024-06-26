Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges history summary. This is the Seychellois rupee (SCR) to Kazakhstani tenges (KZT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SCR and KZT historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 32.562 today, reflecting a -2.781% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a 0.079% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 34.290 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 31.462 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 7.517% increase in value.
