20 Kazakhstani tenges to Seychellois rupees

Convert KZT to SCR at the real exchange rate

20 kzt
0.61 scr

1.00000 KZT = 0.03071 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:42
How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Seychellois Rupee
1 KZT0.03071 SCR
5 KZT0.15357 SCR
10 KZT0.30714 SCR
20 KZT0.61428 SCR
50 KZT1.53570 SCR
100 KZT3.07140 SCR
250 KZT7.67850 SCR
500 KZT15.35700 SCR
1000 KZT30.71400 SCR
2000 KZT61.42800 SCR
5000 KZT153.57000 SCR
10000 KZT307.14000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SCR32.55840 KZT
5 SCR162.79200 KZT
10 SCR325.58400 KZT
20 SCR651.16800 KZT
50 SCR1627.92000 KZT
100 SCR3255.84000 KZT
250 SCR8139.60000 KZT
500 SCR16279.20000 KZT
1000 SCR32558.40000 KZT
2000 SCR65116.80000 KZT
5000 SCR162792.00000 KZT
10000 SCR325584.00000 KZT