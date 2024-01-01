Seychellois rupees to South Korean wons today

Convert SCR to KRW at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = ₩102.1 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:45
SCR to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KRW
1 SCR to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High104.8510104.8510
Low94.567089.8957
Average100.992598.3101
Change5.33%5.21%
View full history

1 SCR to KRW stats

The performance of SCR to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 104.8510 and a 30 day low of 94.5670. This means the 30 day average was 100.9925. The change for SCR to KRW was 5.33.

The performance of SCR to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 104.8510 and a 90 day low of 89.8957. This means the 90 day average was 98.3101. The change for SCR to KRW was 5.21.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / South Korean Won
1 SCR102.07000 KRW
5 SCR510.35000 KRW
10 SCR1,020.70000 KRW
20 SCR2,041.40000 KRW
50 SCR5,103.50000 KRW
100 SCR10,207.00000 KRW
250 SCR25,517.50000 KRW
500 SCR51,035.00000 KRW
1000 SCR102,070.00000 KRW
2000 SCR204,140.00000 KRW
5000 SCR510,350.00000 KRW
10000 SCR1,020,700.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Seychellois Rupee
1 KRW0.00980 SCR
5 KRW0.04899 SCR
10 KRW0.09797 SCR
20 KRW0.19594 SCR
50 KRW0.48986 SCR
100 KRW0.97972 SCR
250 KRW2.44930 SCR
500 KRW4.89861 SCR
1000 KRW9.79721 SCR
2000 KRW19.59442 SCR
5000 KRW48.98605 SCR
10000 KRW97.97210 SCR
20000 KRW195.94420 SCR
30000 KRW293.91630 SCR
40000 KRW391.88840 SCR
50000 KRW489.86050 SCR