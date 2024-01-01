5000 Seychellois rupees to South Korean wons

Convert SCR to KRW at the real exchange rate

5,000 scr
489,011 krw

1.00000 SCR = 97.80220 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856131.0810589.59011.461741.650210.95270518.4533
1 GBP1.1680511.26265104.641.707291.927421.112821.5532
1 USD0.925050.791985182.87321.352151.526480.8812517.0698
1 INR0.0111620.009556590.012066610.01631590.01841950.01063370.205975

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Seychellois rupees

SCR to USD

SCR to EUR

SCR to GBP

SCR to INR

SCR to JPY

SCR to RUB

SCR to AUD

SCR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / South Korean Won
1 SCR97.80220 KRW
5 SCR489.01100 KRW
10 SCR978.02200 KRW
20 SCR1956.04400 KRW
50 SCR4890.11000 KRW
100 SCR9780.22000 KRW
250 SCR24450.55000 KRW
500 SCR48901.10000 KRW
1000 SCR97802.20000 KRW
2000 SCR195604.40000 KRW
5000 SCR489011.00000 KRW
10000 SCR978022.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Seychellois Rupee
1 KRW0.01022 SCR
5 KRW0.05112 SCR
10 KRW0.10225 SCR
20 KRW0.20449 SCR
50 KRW0.51123 SCR
100 KRW1.02247 SCR
250 KRW2.55618 SCR
500 KRW5.11235 SCR
1000 KRW10.22470 SCR
2000 KRW20.44940 SCR
5000 KRW51.12350 SCR
10000 KRW102.24700 SCR