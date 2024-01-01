Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SCR to BTN at the real exchange rate

₨1.000 SCR = Nu.6.114 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
SCR to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 SCR to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.34806.4142
Low5.74535.5954
Average6.12186.0934
Change3.38%-0.46%
1 SCR to BTN stats

The performance of SCR to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3480 and a 30 day low of 5.7453. This means the 30 day average was 6.1218. The change for SCR to BTN was 3.38.

The performance of SCR to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.4142 and a 90 day low of 5.5954. This means the 90 day average was 6.0934. The change for SCR to BTN was -0.46.

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SCR6.11432 BTN
5 SCR30.57160 BTN
10 SCR61.14320 BTN
20 SCR122.28640 BTN
50 SCR305.71600 BTN
100 SCR611.43200 BTN
250 SCR1,528.58000 BTN
500 SCR3,057.16000 BTN
1000 SCR6,114.32000 BTN
2000 SCR12,228.64000 BTN
5000 SCR30,571.60000 BTN
10000 SCR61,143.20000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Seychellois Rupee
1 BTN0.16355 SCR
5 BTN0.81775 SCR
10 BTN1.63550 SCR
20 BTN3.27100 SCR
50 BTN8.17750 SCR
100 BTN16.35500 SCR
250 BTN40.88750 SCR
500 BTN81.77500 SCR
1000 BTN163.55000 SCR
2000 BTN327.10000 SCR
5000 BTN817.75000 SCR
10000 BTN1,635.50000 SCR