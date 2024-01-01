Vietnamese Dong (VND)

The đồng is the currency of Vietnam. The most popular Vietnamese đồng conversion is into US dollars. The currency code for the đồng is VND, and it’s also represented by the symbol ₫, or simply ‘D’. The current iteration of the đồng has been the currency of Vietnam since 1978. The VND is a fiat currency, and its conversion factor has 4 significant digits.

Currency name

Vietnamese Dong

VND exchange rates

 USD AUD EUR SGD KRW CAD THB JPY
From VND0.00004 0.00006 0.00004 0.00005 0.05406 0.00005 0.00146 0.00611
To VND24771.80000 16182.20000 26925.70000 18448.60000 18.49660 18250.10000 686.38000 163.53700

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Vietnamese dong Exchange Rates