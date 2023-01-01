Vietnamese dongs to Papua New Guinean kinas today

Convert VND to PGK at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
0.16 pgk

1.00000 VND = 0.00016 PGK

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.529870.91711.339351299.81.3717535.255148.925
1 AUD0.6536510.5994590.875466849.6140.89664423.044497.3448
1 EUR1.09041.6681711.460431417.31.4957638.4421162.375
1 SGD0.7466311.142250.6847311970.4711.0241926.3225111.192

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Papua New Guinean kinas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PGK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to PGK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Papua New Guinean Kina
1 VND0.00016 PGK
5 VND0.00078 PGK
10 VND0.00156 PGK
20 VND0.00313 PGK
50 VND0.00781 PGK
100 VND0.01563 PGK
250 VND0.03907 PGK
500 VND0.07815 PGK
1000 VND0.15629 PGK
2000 VND0.31258 PGK
5000 VND0.78145 PGK
10000 VND1.56290 PGK
Conversion rates Papua New Guinean Kina / Vietnamese Dong
1 PGK6398.35000 VND
5 PGK31991.75000 VND
10 PGK63983.50000 VND
20 PGK127967.00000 VND
50 PGK319917.50000 VND
100 PGK639835.00000 VND
250 PGK1599587.50000 VND
500 PGK3199175.00000 VND
1000 PGK6398350.00000 VND
2000 PGK12796700.00000 VND
5000 PGK31991750.00000 VND
10000 PGK63983500.00000 VND