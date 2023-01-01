Vietnamese dongs to Singapore dollars today

Convert VND to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
0.06 sgd

1.00000 VND = 0.00006 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.090290.84641.495811.668760.9640518.7683
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3121.717531.916121.1069621.5504
1 USD0.917250.79885183.331.372051.530690.8842517.2155
1 INR0.01100760.009586580.012000510.01646530.0183690.01061140.206594

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Singapore Dollar
1 VND0.00006 SGD
5 VND0.00028 SGD
10 VND0.00055 SGD
20 VND0.00111 SGD
50 VND0.00277 SGD
100 VND0.00554 SGD
250 VND0.01386 SGD
500 VND0.02772 SGD
1000 VND0.05544 SGD
2000 VND0.11087 SGD
5000 VND0.27718 SGD
10000 VND0.55436 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Vietnamese Dong
1 SGD18038.80000 VND
5 SGD90194.00000 VND
10 SGD180388.00000 VND
20 SGD360776.00000 VND
50 SGD901940.00000 VND
100 SGD1803880.00000 VND
250 SGD4509700.00000 VND
500 SGD9019400.00000 VND
1000 SGD18038800.00000 VND
2000 SGD36077600.00000 VND
5000 SGD90194000.00000 VND
10000 SGD180388000.00000 VND