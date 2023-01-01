Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts today

Convert VND to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 vnd
1.46 thb

1.00000 VND = 0.00146 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
1 VND0.00146 THB
5 VND0.00729 THB
10 VND0.01459 THB
20 VND0.02918 THB
50 VND0.07294 THB
100 VND0.14588 THB
250 VND0.36469 THB
500 VND0.72939 THB
1000 VND1.45878 THB
2000 VND2.91756 THB
5000 VND7.29390 THB
10000 VND14.58780 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
1 THB685.50600 VND
5 THB3427.53000 VND
10 THB6855.06000 VND
20 THB13710.12000 VND
50 THB34275.30000 VND
100 THB68550.60000 VND
250 THB171376.50000 VND
500 THB342753.00000 VND
1000 THB685506.00000 VND
2000 THB1371012.00000 VND
5000 THB3427530.00000 VND
10000 THB6855060.00000 VND