Vietnamese Dong (VND)

The đồng is the currency of Vietnam. The most popular Vietnamese đồng conversion is into US dollars. The currency code for the đồng is VND, and it’s also represented by the symbol ₫, or simply ‘D’. The current iteration of the đồng has been the currency of Vietnam since 1978. The VND is a fiat currency, and its conversion factor has 4 significant digits.

Currency name

Vietnamese Dong

VND exchange rates

 USD AUD EUR SGD KRW CAD THB JPY
From VND0.00004 0.00006 0.00004 0.00005 0.05385 0.00006 0.00140 0.00581
To VND25219.40000 16421.60000 27515.60000 19009.80000 18.57020 18179.40000 714.02600 172.11100

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Vietnamese dong Exchange Rates