Vietnamese Dong (VND)
The đồng is the currency of Vietnam. The most popular Vietnamese đồng conversion is into US dollars. The currency code for the đồng is VND, and it’s also represented by the symbol ₫, or simply ‘D’. The current iteration of the đồng has been the currency of Vietnam since 1978. The VND is a fiat currency, and its conversion factor has 4 significant digits.
Currency name
Vietnamese Dong
Currency symbol
₫
VND exchange rates
|USD
|AUD
|EUR
|SGD
|KRW
|CAD
|THB
|JPY
|From VND
|0.00004
|0.00006
|0.00004
|0.00005
|0.05385
|0.00006
|0.00140
|0.00581
|To VND
|25219.40000
|16421.60000
|27515.60000
|19009.80000
|18.57020
|18179.40000
|714.02600
|172.11100
