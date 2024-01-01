Thai bahts to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert THB to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
713,168 vnd

฿1.000 THB = ₫713.2 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:46
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

THB to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 THB to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High714.0260714.0260
Low696.5150688.1770
Average702.4873696.8547
Change2.34%3.32%
View full history

1 THB to VND stats

The performance of THB to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 714.0260 and a 30 day low of 696.5150. This means the 30 day average was 702.4873. The change for THB to VND was 2.34.

The performance of THB to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 714.0260 and a 90 day low of 688.1770. This means the 90 day average was 696.8547. The change for THB to VND was 3.32.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9171.3881.5370.78283.76818.261.327
1 EUR1.09111.5131.6760.85291.34919.9131.447
1 CAD0.7210.66111.1080.56360.36713.1590.956
1 AUD0.6510.5970.90310.50954.511.880.863

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai baht

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
1 THB713.16800 VND
5 THB3,565.84000 VND
10 THB7,131.68000 VND
20 THB14,263.36000 VND
50 THB35,658.40000 VND
100 THB71,316.80000 VND
250 THB178,292.00000 VND
500 THB356,584.00000 VND
1000 THB713,168.00000 VND
2000 THB1,426,336.00000 VND
5000 THB3,565,840.00000 VND
10000 THB7,131,680.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
1000 VND1.40219 THB
2000 VND2.80438 THB
5000 VND7.01095 THB
10000 VND14.02190 THB
20000 VND28.04380 THB
50000 VND70.10950 THB
100000 VND140.21900 THB
200000 VND280.43800 THB
500000 VND701.09500 THB
1000000 VND1,402.19000 THB
2000000 VND2,804.38000 THB
5000000 VND7,010.95000 THB