Thai bahts to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert THB to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 THB to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|714.0260
|714.0260
|Low
|696.5150
|688.1770
|Average
|702.4873
|696.8547
|Change
|2.34%
|3.32%
|View full history
1 THB to VND stats
The performance of THB to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 714.0260 and a 30 day low of 696.5150. This means the 30 day average was 702.4873. The change for THB to VND was 2.34.
The performance of THB to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 714.0260 and a 90 day low of 688.1770. This means the 90 day average was 696.8547. The change for THB to VND was 3.32.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Thai bahts to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current THB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Thai baht
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
|1 THB
|713.16800 VND
|5 THB
|3,565.84000 VND
|10 THB
|7,131.68000 VND
|20 THB
|14,263.36000 VND
|50 THB
|35,658.40000 VND
|100 THB
|71,316.80000 VND
|250 THB
|178,292.00000 VND
|500 THB
|356,584.00000 VND
|1000 THB
|713,168.00000 VND
|2000 THB
|1,426,336.00000 VND
|5000 THB
|3,565,840.00000 VND
|10000 THB
|7,131,680.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
|1000 VND
|1.40219 THB
|2000 VND
|2.80438 THB
|5000 VND
|7.01095 THB
|10000 VND
|14.02190 THB
|20000 VND
|28.04380 THB
|50000 VND
|70.10950 THB
|100000 VND
|140.21900 THB
|200000 VND
|280.43800 THB
|500000 VND
|701.09500 THB
|1000000 VND
|1,402.19000 THB
|2000000 VND
|2,804.38000 THB
|5000000 VND
|7,010.95000 THB