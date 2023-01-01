100 Thai bahts to Vietnamese dongs

Convert THB to VND at the real exchange rate

100 thb
65,978 vnd

1.00000 THB = 659.78100 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:13 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

THB to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 VND
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865351.0497587.42321.44431.660340.962818.8745
1GBP1.155611.2131101.0271.669041.91871.1126121.8115
1USD0.952750.824334183.281.375851.581650.9171517.98
1INR0.01143860.009898350.012007710.01652080.0189920.01101280.215898

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Vietnamese Dong
1 THB659.78100 VND
5 THB3298.90500 VND
10 THB6597.81000 VND
20 THB13195.62000 VND
50 THB32989.05000 VND
100 THB65978.10000 VND
250 THB164945.25000 VND
500 THB329890.50000 VND
1000 THB659781.00000 VND
2000 THB1319562.00000 VND
5000 THB3298905.00000 VND
10000 THB6597810.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Thai Baht
1 VND0.00152 THB
5 VND0.00758 THB
10 VND0.01516 THB
20 VND0.03031 THB
50 VND0.07578 THB
100 VND0.15156 THB
250 VND0.37891 THB
500 VND0.75782 THB
1000 VND1.51565 THB
2000 VND3.03130 THB
5000 VND7.57825 THB
10000 VND15.15650 THB