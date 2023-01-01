Vietnamese dongs to Tongan paʻangas today

Convert VND to TOP at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.10 top

1.00000 VND = 0.00010 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.0901590.84981.49591.66830.963918.7678
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3211.717721.915681.1067921.5507
1 USD0.917250.79885183.3371.37221.530340.884217.2158
1 INR0.01100720.009585770.011999510.01646570.01836330.01060990.206581

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Tongan paʻangas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dong

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tongan Paʻanga
1 VND0.00010 TOP
5 VND0.00049 TOP
10 VND0.00099 TOP
20 VND0.00197 TOP
50 VND0.00493 TOP
100 VND0.00986 TOP
250 VND0.02466 TOP
500 VND0.04932 TOP
1000 VND0.09864 TOP
2000 VND0.19727 TOP
5000 VND0.49318 TOP
10000 VND0.98636 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / Vietnamese Dong
1 TOP10138.30000 VND
5 TOP50691.50000 VND
10 TOP101383.00000 VND
20 TOP202766.00000 VND
50 TOP506915.00000 VND
100 TOP1013830.00000 VND
250 TOP2534575.00000 VND
500 TOP5069150.00000 VND
1000 TOP10138300.00000 VND
2000 TOP20276600.00000 VND
5000 TOP50691500.00000 VND
10000 TOP101383000.00000 VND