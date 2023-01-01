Vietnamese dongs to Seychellois rupees today

Convert VND to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.61 scr

1.00000 VND = 0.00061 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87091.090290.84641.495811.668760.9640518.7683
1 GBP1.1482411.2518104.3121.717531.916121.1069621.5504
1 USD0.917250.79885183.331.372051.530690.8842517.2155
1 INR0.01100760.009586580.012000510.01646530.0183690.01061140.206594

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Seychellois Rupee
1 VND0.00061 SCR
5 VND0.00306 SCR
10 VND0.00611 SCR
20 VND0.01223 SCR
50 VND0.03056 SCR
100 VND0.06113 SCR
250 VND0.15282 SCR
500 VND0.30565 SCR
1000 VND0.61130 SCR
2000 VND1.22259 SCR
5000 VND3.05648 SCR
10000 VND6.11296 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Vietnamese Dong
1 SCR1635.87000 VND
5 SCR8179.35000 VND
10 SCR16358.70000 VND
20 SCR32717.40000 VND
50 SCR81793.50000 VND
100 SCR163587.00000 VND
250 SCR408967.50000 VND
500 SCR817935.00000 VND
1000 SCR1635870.00000 VND
2000 SCR3271740.00000 VND
5000 SCR8179350.00000 VND
10000 SCR16358700.00000 VND