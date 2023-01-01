Vietnamese dongs to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert VND to TMT at the real exchange rate

1000 vnd
0.14 tmt

1.00000 VND = 0.00014 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:49
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkmenistani Manat
1 VND0.00014 TMT
5 VND0.00072 TMT
10 VND0.00145 TMT
20 VND0.00289 TMT
50 VND0.00723 TMT
100 VND0.01446 TMT
250 VND0.03615 TMT
500 VND0.07231 TMT
1000 VND0.14462 TMT
2000 VND0.28923 TMT
5000 VND0.72308 TMT
10000 VND1.44616 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Vietnamese Dong
1 TMT6914.88000 VND
5 TMT34574.40000 VND
10 TMT69148.80000 VND
20 TMT138297.60000 VND
50 TMT345744.00000 VND
100 TMT691488.00000 VND
250 TMT1728720.00000 VND
500 TMT3457440.00000 VND
1000 TMT6914880.00000 VND
2000 TMT13829760.00000 VND
5000 TMT34574400.00000 VND
10000 TMT69148800.00000 VND