Vietnamese dongs to Turkmenistani manats today

Convert VND to TMT at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = T0.0001378 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:00
VND to TMT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

TMT
1 VND to TMTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-3.18%-0.31%
1 VND to TMT stats

The performance of VND to TMT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to TMT was -3.18.

The performance of VND to TMT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to TMT was -0.31.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkmenistani Manat
1000 VND0.13780 TMT
2000 VND0.27560 TMT
5000 VND0.68900 TMT
10000 VND1.37799 TMT
20000 VND2.75598 TMT
50000 VND6.88995 TMT
100000 VND13.77990 TMT
200000 VND27.55980 TMT
500000 VND68.89950 TMT
1000000 VND137.79900 TMT
2000000 VND275.59800 TMT
5000000 VND688.99500 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Vietnamese Dong
1 TMT7,256.94000 VND
5 TMT36,284.70000 VND
10 TMT72,569.40000 VND
20 TMT145,138.80000 VND
50 TMT362,847.00000 VND
100 TMT725,694.00000 VND
250 TMT1,814,235.00000 VND
500 TMT3,628,470.00000 VND
1000 TMT7,256,940.00000 VND
2000 TMT14,513,880.00000 VND
5000 TMT36,284,700.00000 VND
10000 TMT72,569,400.00000 VND