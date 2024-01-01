Convert VND to TMT at the real exchange rate

Vietnamese dongs to Turkmenistani manats today

1,000 vnd
0.14 tmt

₫1.000 VND = T0.0001376 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:59
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Turkmenistani manats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkmenistani Manat
1000 VND0,13759 TMT
2000 VND0,27518 TMT
5000 VND0,68794 TMT
10000 VND1,37588 TMT
20000 VND2,75176 TMT
50000 VND6,87940 TMT
100000 VND13,75880 TMT
200000 VND27,51760 TMT
500000 VND68,79400 TMT
1000000 VND137,58800 TMT
2000000 VND275,17600 TMT
5000000 VND687,94000 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Vietnamese Dong
1 TMT7.268,09000 VND
5 TMT36.340,45000 VND
10 TMT72.680,90000 VND
20 TMT145.361,80000 VND
50 TMT363.404,50000 VND
100 TMT726.809,00000 VND
250 TMT1.817.022,50000 VND
500 TMT3.634.045,00000 VND
1000 TMT7.268.090,00000 VND
2000 TMT14.536.180,00000 VND
5000 TMT36.340.450,00000 VND
10000 TMT72.680.900,00000 VND