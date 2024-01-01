Convert VND to TMT at the real exchange rate
5,000 Vietnamese dongs to Turkmenistani manats
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Vietnamese dongs to Turkmenistani manats
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TMT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current VND to TMT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Turkmenistani Manat
|1000 VND
|0,13759 TMT
|2000 VND
|0,27518 TMT
|5000 VND
|0,68794 TMT
|10000 VND
|1,37588 TMT
|20000 VND
|2,75176 TMT
|50000 VND
|6,87940 TMT
|100000 VND
|13,75880 TMT
|200000 VND
|27,51760 TMT
|500000 VND
|68,79400 TMT
|1000000 VND
|137,58800 TMT
|2000000 VND
|275,17600 TMT
|5000000 VND
|687,94000 TMT
|Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TMT
|7.268,09000 VND
|5 TMT
|36.340,45000 VND
|10 TMT
|72.680,90000 VND
|20 TMT
|145.361,80000 VND
|50 TMT
|363.404,50000 VND
|100 TMT
|726.809,00000 VND
|250 TMT
|1.817.022,50000 VND
|500 TMT
|3.634.045,00000 VND
|1000 TMT
|7.268.090,00000 VND
|2000 TMT
|14.536.180,00000 VND
|5000 TMT
|36.340.450,00000 VND
|10000 TMT
|72.680.900,00000 VND